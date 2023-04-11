Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 1,140 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,212 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,441 shares of company stock valued at $59,427,838 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $162.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.93. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $176.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

