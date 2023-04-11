Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.52

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.52 and traded as low as C$14.47. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$14.83, with a volume of 216,868 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.45.

Mullen Group Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.76.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

About Mullen Group

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

(Get Rating)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Further Reading

