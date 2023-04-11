NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,244 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 3,642.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 935,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 910,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 17,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,364,000.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,555. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,555. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Norden bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,192. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NanoString Technologies Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $456.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.63. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.

About NanoString Technologies

(Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.