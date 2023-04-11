National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 1,296 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 13.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,938,000 after purchasing an additional 532,591 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 29.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,149,000 after buying an additional 426,858 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth about $35,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after acquiring an additional 236,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2,971.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 228,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,648,000 after acquiring an additional 220,751 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.13.

Leidos Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $92.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.92. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.24 and a 12-month high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

