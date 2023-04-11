National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 192,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

AIV stock opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

