National Bank of Canada FI Buys 35 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,302,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Stock Up 0.7 %

RE stock opened at $364.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $394.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $364.86 and its 200-day moving average is $333.53.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.80.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

