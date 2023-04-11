National Bank of Canada FI Buys 56,400 Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST – Get Rating) by 188.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56,400 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $476,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 1,430.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the third quarter worth about $63,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Price Performance

DUST stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $31.39.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. DUST was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

