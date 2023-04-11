National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 92.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of APOG stock opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $939.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.10. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $49.77.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.