National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 2,926.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 301,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,769,000 after purchasing an additional 163,691 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. UBS Group downgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

Hubbell Trading Up 1.5 %

Hubbell stock opened at $224.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $263.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.36.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.