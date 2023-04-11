National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) by 3,054.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,615 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Abcam were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCM. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Abcam during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Abcam by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Abcam by 39.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCM stock opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17. Abcam plc has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $19.26.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

