National Bank of Canada FI Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 659.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,341 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OZK. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group raised Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $31.48 and a 1 year high of $49.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 40.86%. Analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

