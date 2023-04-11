National Bank of Canada FI Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $79.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $381.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average of $75.31. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $84.20.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

