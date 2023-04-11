National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 13,793 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,793 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,185.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Citigroup downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.36.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Featured Stories

