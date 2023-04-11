National Bank of Canada FI Raises Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1,097.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $143.19 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.05 and its 200-day moving average is $141.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $205.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

