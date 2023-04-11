National Bank of Canada FI Raises Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 872.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,985 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $84,115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 379.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,251,000 after acquiring an additional 426,675 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $36,508,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,458.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 345,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NBIX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.39.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $297,986.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,217,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $297,986.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,217,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,349 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,023. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NBIX opened at $103.22 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $129.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 67.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

