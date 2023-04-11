National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,405 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Loews by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,209 shares of company stock worth $1,321,163 in the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Price Performance

Loews Dividend Announcement

L stock opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Loews

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

