National Bank of Canada FI Sells 712,228 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,630 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 712,228 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,360 shares of the airline’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LUV opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average of $34.80. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Melius cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

