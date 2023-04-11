National Bank of Canada FI Sells 725 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 710.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,957,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,723,000 after buying an additional 3,469,122 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,329 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,222.3% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,972,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,665 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average is $50.64. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $56.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

