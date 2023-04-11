National Bank of Canada FI Trims Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 62,072 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 31,142 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,025 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 461,695 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,729,000 after purchasing an additional 25,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,815,323 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NTAP opened at $65.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $79.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetApp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.