National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,435,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 10,976.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 105,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 104,937 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 302,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,710,000 after purchasing an additional 72,858 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,801,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,064,000.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FIW stock opened at $81.89 on Tuesday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $67.47 and a 12-month high of $86.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.59. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

