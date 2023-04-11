National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1,676.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG stock opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.16. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $53.94 and a 52 week high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.



