Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.47

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.47 and traded as high as $11.10. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 32,638 shares.

NGVC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $251.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

