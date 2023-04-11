Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.23

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.23 and traded as high as $7.26. Neonode shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 27,660 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Neonode Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $109.67 million, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Neonode

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Neonode in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Neonode by 121.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Neonode by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Neonode during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

