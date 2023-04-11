Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.23

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.23 and traded as high as $7.26. Neonode shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 27,660 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Neonode Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $109.67 million, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Neonode
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neonode (NEON)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Splunk Stock is an AI-Powered Enterprise SEIM Play
Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.