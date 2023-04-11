NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 183.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTAP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetApp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.
NTAP stock opened at $65.05 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $79.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average of $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19.
NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.
NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.
