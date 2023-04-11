NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTES shares. TheStreet raised shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

NetEase Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $89.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.57. NetEase has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.32.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,079,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in NetEase by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 532,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,698,000 after purchasing an additional 453,727 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in NetEase by 5.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,784,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,135,000 after buying an additional 441,250 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 189.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 644,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,703,000 after buying an additional 421,605 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,561,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,675,000 after buying an additional 362,619 shares during the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetEase

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Stories

