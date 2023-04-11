News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,532 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in News were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in News by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,910,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,234,000 after acquiring an additional 867,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,393,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,992,000 after purchasing an additional 536,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,208,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,011,000 after purchasing an additional 167,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of News by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,052,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,329,000 after acquiring an additional 164,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of News by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,516,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,563,000 after acquiring an additional 63,649 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. News Co. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. News had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWSA. Loop Capital upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on News in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, News presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.03.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

