NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,413 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 55,239 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth $33,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. OTR Global raised NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NIKE Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $121.91 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $139.14. The stock has a market cap of $189.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.65.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

