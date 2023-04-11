Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nordson by 19.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Nordson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 887,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 258.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $213.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $251.26.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NDSN. StockNews.com started coverage on Nordson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.20.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,295.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,739,084 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Further Reading

