Northeast Investment Management Has $11.94 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Northeast Investment Management lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.24.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $106.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.44. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $132.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

