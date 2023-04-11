Northeast Investment Management Lowers Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 26,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $150.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $356.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

