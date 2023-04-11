Northeast Investment Management Purchases 7,295 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.3% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $168.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.02. The company has a market cap of $320.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

