NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 54,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.35. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $47.82.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NRG. Bank of America raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.