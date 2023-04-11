nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 412,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 87,402 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $5,070,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 105,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 9.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $157,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.33. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.01 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

