NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,956.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,490.16, for a total transaction of $1,092,541.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,299,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,436.65, for a total value of $4,599,405.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,733,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,490.16, for a total transaction of $1,092,541.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at $38,299,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,327 shares of company stock worth $38,173,143. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NVR Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR opened at $5,479.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5,293.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4,773.43. NVR has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,620.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.98.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 56.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $89.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR will post 394.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Stories

