NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,956.00.
Several equities analysts recently commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.
In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,490.16, for a total transaction of $1,092,541.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,299,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,436.65, for a total value of $4,599,405.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,733,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,490.16, for a total transaction of $1,092,541.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at $38,299,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,327 shares of company stock worth $38,173,143. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:NVR opened at $5,479.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5,293.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4,773.43. NVR has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,620.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.98.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 56.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $89.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR will post 394.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
