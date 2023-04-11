OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGE. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. UBS Group cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

OGE Energy Price Performance

In other news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy stock opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.15%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

