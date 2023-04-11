Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 32,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Olin by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,760.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OLN opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $67.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

