Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OHI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after buying an additional 2,448,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,759 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,024,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after acquiring an additional 943,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,019,000 after purchasing an additional 489,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.72%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OHI shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

