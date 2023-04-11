Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 3,799 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 90.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 541,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,070,000 after acquiring an additional 257,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

Further Reading

