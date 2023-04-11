Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 100.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 21.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $47,217.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,369.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Middleby stock opened at $138.16 on Tuesday. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $163.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.44 and a 200 day moving average of $141.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. Middleby had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

MIDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.14.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

