Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,520,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Murphy Oil stock opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.37. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Read More

