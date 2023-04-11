Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 158 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $165.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $217.46.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGP. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.30.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

