Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 402 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACHC. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,483,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,012,000 after buying an additional 923,067 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,751,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,026,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,433,000 after acquiring an additional 298,324 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 225.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 317,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,861,000 after acquiring an additional 219,734 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,490,000 after purchasing an additional 194,879 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.