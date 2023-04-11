Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys New Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Comerica Bank grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 16,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,279,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $918,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $176.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.23 and a 200 day moving average of $179.13. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.01 and a 52 week high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,962,019.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,962,019.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total transaction of $439,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $1,373,441. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

