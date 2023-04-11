Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,365 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,723 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 48,668 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.61.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $137.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

In other news, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $441,439.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,017.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $909,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $441,439.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,017.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,822 shares of company stock valued at $39,843,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

