Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,527,000 after buying an additional 4,898,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,118 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,158,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,976,000 after purchasing an additional 540,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,747,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,684,000 after purchasing an additional 608,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,297 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,181.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,543,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 74,797 shares of company stock worth $2,609,558. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

KDP opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

