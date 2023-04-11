Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $128.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.50, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $135.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.13 and a 200-day moving average of $120.58.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.06.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

