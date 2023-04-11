Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 99,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.99%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

