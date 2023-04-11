Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Invesco by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 85.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $43,608,926.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,205,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,106,525.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.34%.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

