Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of G. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,874,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,834,000 after buying an additional 710,454 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 4.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,625,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,545,000 after purchasing an additional 347,909 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 9.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,681,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,684,000 after purchasing an additional 511,179 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Genpact by 4.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,416,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,094,000 after purchasing an additional 218,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Genpact by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,340,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,005,000 after purchasing an additional 74,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

Genpact Price Performance

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,631,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $244,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,518 shares in the company, valued at $29,631,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 230,725 shares of company stock valued at $10,735,307. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of G opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.26%.

Genpact Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Further Reading

