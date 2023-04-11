Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.87 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 42.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $178.32 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.07 and a 200-day moving average of $170.73.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VEEV. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.39.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $730,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at $197,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $730,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,318 shares of company stock valued at $4,769,482 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

